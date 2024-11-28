WAM Leaders Limited Expands Market Presence with New Security Quotation

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited has announced the quotation of over 3.3 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), slated for November 28, 2024. This move showcases WAM Leaders’ ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and provide value to its investors. The newly quoted securities were issued under a dividend or distribution plan.

