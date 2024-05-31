WAM Leaders Limited Expands Equity Offering

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited has announced a new application for quotation of securities, seeking to list an additional 2,893,534 ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX under the code WLE. This move, dated May 31, 2024, represents a potential opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s expanding equity base.

For further insights into AU:WLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.