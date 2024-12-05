WAM Leaders Director Increases Shareholding

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.
WAM Leaders Limited has announced a change in director Geoffrey Wilson’s indirect interest in the company, with the acquisition of 11,574 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This adjustment increases Wilson’s total holdings to over 13.17 million shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.
