WAM Leaders Director Increases Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited has notified the ASX of a change in Director Kate Thorley’s interest in the company’s securities. As of May 31, 2024, Thorley has increased her direct holdings by 456 ordinary shares through participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, at a valuation of $613.60. Following this change, Thorley now holds a total of 13,800 ordinary shares directly, in addition to 306,650 shares held indirectly.

