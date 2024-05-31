News & Insights

WAM Leaders Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

Geoffrey Wilson, a director of WAM Leaders Limited, has increased his indirect holdings in the company through the acquisition of 19,612 Ordinary Shares valued at $26,390.30, issued via the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Following this transaction, Wilson’s total indirect shareholding now amounts to 12,970,454 Ordinary Shares. There was no disposal of shares, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

