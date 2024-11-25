News & Insights

WAM Global Ltd. Updates Dividend Distribution Details

November 25, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.

WAM Global Ltd. has updated its dividend distribution announcement for its fully paid ordinary shares, with adjustments made to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. The dividend relates to the financial period ending June 30, 2024, with a record date of November 21, 2024. This update is significant for investors looking to capitalize on WAM Global’s financial performance.

For further insights into AU:WGB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

