WAM Global Ltd. Updates Dividend Distribution Details

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.
WAM Global Ltd. has updated its dividend distribution announcement for its fully paid ordinary shares, with adjustments made to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. The dividend relates to the financial period ending June 30, 2024, with a record date of November 21, 2024. This update is significant for investors looking to capitalize on WAM Global’s financial performance.
