WAM Global Ltd. Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Dividend

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.
WAM Global Ltd. reported a robust 15.4% growth in its investment portfolio for FY2024, outperforming the MSCI World SMID Cap Index’s 9.7% growth. The company declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.0 cents per share, offering a dividend yield significantly higher than the global average. With a focus on high-quality international companies, WAM Global remains optimistic about future growth driven by strategic investments in critical assets and digital enterprises.
