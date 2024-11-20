News & Insights

WAM Global Ltd. Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Dividend

November 20, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.

WAM Global Ltd. reported a robust 15.4% growth in its investment portfolio for FY2024, outperforming the MSCI World SMID Cap Index’s 9.7% growth. The company declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.0 cents per share, offering a dividend yield significantly higher than the global average. With a focus on high-quality international companies, WAM Global remains optimistic about future growth driven by strategic investments in critical assets and digital enterprises.

