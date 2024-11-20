WAM Global Ltd. Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Dividend

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WAM Global Ltd. reported a robust 15.4% growth in its investment portfolio for FY2024, outperforming the MSCI World SMID Cap Index’s 9.7% growth. The company declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.0 cents per share, offering a dividend yield significantly higher than the global average. With a focus on high-quality international companies, WAM Global remains optimistic about future growth driven by strategic investments in critical assets and digital enterprises.

For further insights into AU:WGB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.