WAM Global Ltd. Director Increases Shareholdings

December 01, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.

WAM Global Ltd. has announced a change in Director Gabrielle Trainor’s indirect interest, with the acquisition of 1,711 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This increases her total holdings to 64,534 shares, reflecting active participation in the company’s growth. Investors may find this move indicative of confidence in the company’s future performance.

