WAM Global Director Increases Stake Through DRP

WAM Global Ltd. (AU:WGB) has released an update.

WAM Global Ltd. has announced a minor update in Director Kate Thorley’s interest in company securities, with an acquisition of 68 additional ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This change reflects a modest increase in her direct holdings, demonstrating ongoing engagement with the company’s financial prospects.

