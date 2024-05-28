WAM Director’s Shareholding Increases

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interests, with Michael Cottier acquiring 654 additional ordinary shares through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. This transaction, valued at $635.59, increased Cottier’s total shareholding to 33,056 ordinary shares as of 28 May 2024.

