WAM Director Kym Evans Increases Shareholding

May 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced a change in Director Kym Evans’ interest, acquiring 1,687 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, valued at $1,639.51. Consequently, Evans now holds a total of 64,724 ordinary shares indirectly via family trusts and superannuation funds. Notably, these securities were not traded during a closed period.

