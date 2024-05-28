WAM Director Kym Evans Increases Shareholding

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced a change in Director Kym Evans’ interest, acquiring 1,687 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, valued at $1,639.51. Consequently, Evans now holds a total of 64,724 ordinary shares indirectly via family trusts and superannuation funds. Notably, these securities were not traded during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:WMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.