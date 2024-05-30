WAM Capital Ups Stake in Smartpay Holdings

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has reported a significant change in their stake in Smartpay Holdings Limited, with their voting power increasing from 9.00% to 10.01%. The update follows the acquisition of additional shares, resulting in a total of 23,848,616 votes now under the investment group’s control. This shift in shareholding dynamics could signal a strategic move by WAM Capital in the financial technology sector.

