WAM Capital Ltd. Shines with Strong Portfolio Performance

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WAM Capital Ltd. has reported an impressive 26.4% increase in its investment portfolio for FY2024, significantly outperforming key market indices. This strong performance has allowed the company to maintain a high full-year dividend yield, making it one of Australia’s top-yielding listed investment companies. Despite current market challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in small and mid-cap sectors.

For further insights into AU:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.