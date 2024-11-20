WAM Capital Ltd. Shines with Strong Portfolio Performance

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
WAM Capital Ltd. has reported an impressive 26.4% increase in its investment portfolio for FY2024, significantly outperforming key market indices. This strong performance has allowed the company to maintain a high full-year dividend yield, making it one of Australia’s top-yielding listed investment companies. Despite current market challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in small and mid-cap sectors.
For further insights into AU:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.