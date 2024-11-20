News & Insights

Stocks

WAM Capital Ltd. Shines with Strong Portfolio Performance

November 20, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WAM Capital Ltd. has reported an impressive 26.4% increase in its investment portfolio for FY2024, significantly outperforming key market indices. This strong performance has allowed the company to maintain a high full-year dividend yield, making it one of Australia’s top-yielding listed investment companies. Despite current market challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in small and mid-cap sectors.

For further insights into AU:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.