WAM Capital Limited Outshines Market with Strong Portfolio Gains

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Limited has reported an impressive performance in November, with its investment portfolio outstripping the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Significant contributors to this success include Block Inc., which posted a 19% increase in gross profit, and Gentrack Group, which saw a 25.5% rise in revenue. These results highlight WAM Capital’s strong position in identifying and leveraging growth opportunities in the Australian market.

