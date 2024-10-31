News & Insights

WAM Capital Issues New Shares for Dividend Plan

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. announced the issuance of over 6.4 million fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the ASX as part of their dividend distribution plan. This move is likely to attract attention from investors keen on dividend-paying stocks, offering an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategies.

