WAM Capital Ends Substantial Holding in Vista Group

WAM Capital Ltd. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Vista Group International Limited as of May 20, 2024, indicating a significant change in its investment portfolio. This move follows adjustments in relevant interests and voting securities, which were documented on May 29, 2024, by the company’s Chief Operations Officer, Kim Heng.

