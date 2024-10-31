WAM Capital Director Increases Shareholding via DRP

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has announced a change in Director James Chirnside’s securities interest, where he acquired 2,554 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing his total holdings to 52,623 shares. This move reflects an indirect interest via the Billilla Super Fund A/C, highlighting active participation in the company’s growth strategies.

For further insights into AU:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.