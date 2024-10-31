News & Insights

Stocks

WAM Capital Director Increases Shareholding via DRP

October 31, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has announced a change in Director James Chirnside’s securities interest, where he acquired 2,554 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing his total holdings to 52,623 shares. This move reflects an indirect interest via the Billilla Super Fund A/C, highlighting active participation in the company’s growth strategies.

For further insights into AU:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.