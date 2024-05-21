WAM Capital Acquires Significant Stake in G8 Education

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has become a substantial holder in G8 Education Limited, now wielding a 5.13% voting power through 41,491,794 ordinary shares. The acquisition, which positions WAM as a significant investor in the educational company, involved both cash and non-cash consideration for the shares obtained over the previous four months.

