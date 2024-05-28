WAM Assets Expands Quotation on ASX

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has applied for the quotation of 327,628 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, under the code WMA, with the issue date set for May 28, 2024. This step indicates the company’s move to expand its financial horizons and invites investors to take note of its growing market presence.

