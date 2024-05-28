News & Insights

Stocks

WAM Assets Expands Quotation on ASX

May 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has applied for the quotation of 327,628 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, under the code WMA, with the issue date set for May 28, 2024. This step indicates the company’s move to expand its financial horizons and invites investors to take note of its growing market presence.

For further insights into AU:WMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.