WAM Alternative Assets: Insights from 2024 AGM

November 21, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets, a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, revealing details of resolutions and proxies. The company offers retail investors access to a diverse portfolio including real assets, private equity, and infrastructure, aiming for strong returns and diversification. Wilson Asset Management, with a 25-year track record, manages over $5 billion for over 130,000 retail investors.

