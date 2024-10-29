WAM Alternative Assets Director Increases Shareholding

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of director Michael Cottier, who acquired 636 additional ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, bringing his total to 33,692 shares. This move highlights the director’s increased investment and confidence in the company’s performance. Such changes are of interest to investors tracking executive commitments and company growth.

