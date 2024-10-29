WAM Alternative Assets Director Increases Shareholding

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd announced a change in the shareholdings of Director Kym Evans, who acquired 1,640 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing her total to 66,364 shares. This move reflects ongoing strategic financial maneuvers within the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

