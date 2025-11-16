Walvax Biotechnology Co. (SZSE:300142) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Walvax Biotechnology Co. (SZSE:300142) has been revised to CN¥7.14 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of CN¥8.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥7.07 to a high of CN¥7.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.00% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥12.75 / share.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Maintains 0.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.63% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walvax Biotechnology Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300142 is 0.03%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 4,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,484K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,413K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 251K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300142 by 9.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 224K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XSOE - WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund N holds 220K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300142 by 10.78% over the last quarter.

