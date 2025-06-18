Walt Disney's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,326 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $515,738.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 3158.17 with a total volume of 4,130.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.55 $27.8 $27.88 $90.00 $83.6K 3.1K 50 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.8 $2.74 $2.75 $125.00 $66.2K 10.6K 387 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.25 $19.0 $19.0 $120.00 $57.0K 2.5K 30 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.7 $15.55 $15.7 $130.00 $53.3K 81 34 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $53.8 $53.0 $53.34 $70.00 $53.3K 199 10

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,064,540, the price of DIS is down by -0.03%, reaching $118.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DIS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.