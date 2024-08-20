Walt Disney's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $579,582, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,379,225.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $180.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $15.95 $15.5 $15.5 $95.00 $337.9K 712 219 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.51 $1.51 $1.51 $130.00 $151.0K 5 1.0K DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $92.95 $88.35 $90.41 $180.00 $117.5K 0 25 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $92.95 $88.4 $90.39 $180.00 $117.5K 0 38 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $92.95 $88.35 $90.4 $180.00 $108.4K 0 12

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney With a volume of 4,997,685, the price of DIS is down -1.15% at $89.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $115. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $101. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $105. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $110.

