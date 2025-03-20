Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $178,758 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,011,485.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $115.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 1915.19 with a total volume of 4,681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.15 $95.00 $1.3M 346 1.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.03 $100.00 $120.4K 437 300 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.75 $7.6 $7.75 $100.00 $116.2K 437 150 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $100.00 $62.8K 4.4K 118 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $100.00 $42.1K 437 365

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,269,882, with DIS's price down by -1.37%, positioned at $98.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

