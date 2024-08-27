Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $603,871 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $460,760.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $110.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.34 $2.24 $2.31 $110.00 $325.7K 4.2K 1.4K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.35 $15.2 $15.3 $105.00 $250.9K 4 165 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.35 $19.25 $19.35 $110.00 $172.2K 1.2K 90 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.9 $12.9 $13.9 $105.00 $150.1K 510 0 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $90.00 $40.5K 5.9K 123

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,465,250, the price of DIS is down by -0.7%, reaching $91.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $108.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $120. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $101. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $94. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.