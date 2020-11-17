Walt Disney's Disney+ Expands to Latin America and the Caribbean

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced a major expansion of its Disney+ service today, making scores of highly popular series and programs available to viewers in the Caribbean and Latin America for the first time. After a limited-time free seven-day trial, most subscribers will pay the equivalent of $5 to $6 in U.S. currency per month, or around $50 to $60 per year. Some countries will see higher fees, such as Uruguay, where subscribers will pay $7.49 monthly or $74.99 annually.

The hit series The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe and featuring an armored bounty hunter and his young green sidekick, heads the list of offerings, and 40 other series and programs from Disney's regular lineup will also air on launch or in the coming weeks and months. Seventy series and programs produced locally in Brazil, Argentina, and elsewhere are also to be added or are in development in partnership with Disney.

Image source: Getty Images.

Disney+ has experienced red-hot growth during the pandemic lockdowns and recently attained 73.7 million subscribers, putting Disney almost four years ahead of its planned growth schedule, according to CBR. The company originally projected reaching between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney's focus on Disney+ and other online and streaming content helped the company maintain momentum despite theme park shutdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. While pent-up demand could yield big profits after a viable COVID-19 vaccine is released, the extension of California business closures ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to increasing cases contributed to an ongoing reduction costing the entertainment giant $1.1 billion in lost park revenue during the fourth quarter, USA Today reports.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2021 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.