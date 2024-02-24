Walt Disney (XTRA:WDP) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 109.89

The average one-year price target for Walt Disney (XTRA:WDP) has been revised to 109.89 / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 98.99 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.13 to a high of 132.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from the latest reported closing price of 98.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDP is 0.25%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.87% to 21,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,178K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 3.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,615K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,275K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 918K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 750K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 0.80% over the last quarter.

