Walt Disney World To Boost Ticket Prices in 2025

It's going to cost you more to visit the Magic Kingdom — and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort — next year as prices for tickets to the theme park in Florida are going up, effective January 1.

As Disney fan sites first noted, Walt Disney Company boosted its 2025 bookings for theme park tickets, hotel room stays, packages and travel.

Disney declined to comment on pricing.

Most tickets will increase by $5 or $10 next year for single park and multiple park entries, marking Disney’s first price hike of these tickets since December 2022, according to travel website Travel Tomorrow . Specific discounts will still be available next year, including those for Florida residents and members of the military, it added.

The lowest-priced, single-day tickets to Walt Disney World will increase by $10 to $119 in 2025, according to fan site WDWMAGIC.com . “Disney's date-based, per-park pricing makes comparisons difficult but, on average, most dates have seen a $10 price increase for 2025 over 2024,” WDWMAGIC says on its site.

The news follows Disney's last round of price increases at both its Florida and California theme parks in October 2023. This included select offerings at Disney World and Disneyland but did not include single-day tickets at Disney World.

Water park perk for hotel guests

In the good news department, the company plans to offer Disney Resort hotel guests free admission on their check-in dates next year to one of its water parks —Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach Water Park, according to the Disney Park blog site.

Password-sharing crackdown

The latest news comes just weeks after it cracked down on password sharing at its streaming service, Disney Plus .

The move, which includes ESPN Plus, came via an updated subscriber agreement that prohibits customers from sharing subscriptions outside of their households .

If you were using a friend or family member’s login and can no longer do so, fear not. You don’t have to pay the full price of $13.99 per month for a subscription — you can get Disney Plus for less, with ads .

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.