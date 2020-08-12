Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Co's DIS.N proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday.

Actors' Equity Association said Disney had committed to providing COVID-19 tests at the Florida theme park for its members, who cannot wear protective masks while performing.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

