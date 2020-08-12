US Markets
Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Co's proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday.

Actors' Equity Association said Disney had committed to providing COVID-19 tests at the Florida theme park for its members, who cannot wear protective masks while performing.

