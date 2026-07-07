Walt Disney vs. Netflix: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

Walt Disney currently generates higher total revenue, while Netflix displays a more consistent upward growth pattern.

Over the last eight quarters, Netflix experienced steady quarter-over-quarter increases, whereas Walt Disney saw more volatile quarter-over-quarter revenue fluctuations.

Investors should watch whether the total revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Walt Disney: Managing Volatile Revenue

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) primarily generates revenue by developing and distributing entertainment content across media networks, streaming services, and global theme parks.

While announcing major capital expenditure plans for its theme parks and a recent workforce reduction, it reported a 9% net income margin for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Netflix: Steady Revenue Trends

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) serves as a worldwide entertainment provider that offers subscribers a comprehensive library of television series, motion pictures, and mobile games.

While navigating regulatory challenges in Europe and expanding its advertising-supported subscription tier, it posted a 43% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total money brought in by sales before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for Walt Disney and Netflix

Quarter (Period End) Walt Disney Revenue Netflix Revenue Q2 2024 $23.2 billion (period ended June 2024) $9.6 billion (period ended June 2024) Q3 2024 $22.6 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $9.8 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $24.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $10.2 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $23.6 billion (period ended March 2025) $10.5 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $23.6 billion (period ended June 2025) $11.1 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $22.5 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $11.5 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $26.0 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $12.1 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $25.2 billion (period ended March 2026) $12.2 billion (period ended March 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing revenue trends for Disney and Netflix demonstrates the difference in their business models. Disney’s total revenue is far greater, since its operations extend beyond film and television into theme parks, cruises, and merchandise sales. Netflix boasts a superior net income margin thanks to its singular focus on streaming services.

The strength of the Netflix model is seen in its consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. However, its stock fell to a 52-week low of $70.86 on June 25 as investors became concerned about a slowdown in that growth. The company’s first-quarter sales of $12.2 billion represented a strong 16% year-over-year increase, but management forecasted 13.5% growth for Q2. Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Reed Hastings’ decision to retire from the company this year did not help matters, since he’s seen as a key leader in Netflix’s success.

Disney is navigating challenges of its own. A new CEO, Josh D’Amaro, took over on March 18. Results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 28 were overseen by D’Amaro’s predecessor, the legendary Bob Iger, so how the company will perform under new leadership is still an unknown. Disney’s fiscal Q2 sales of $25.2 billion represented 7% year-over-year growth. Investors should see if that trend continues in subsequent quarters.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.