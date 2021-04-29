Walt Disney Uses Amazon Web Services For Global Rollout Of Disney+

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, said Walt Disney is using the AWS public cloud infrastructure for the global rollout of its streaming service Disney+. AWS is supporting the explosive growth of Disney+, which quickly surpassed 100 million subscribers globally only 16 months after U.S. launch in November 2019.

Walt Disney has been able to rapidly expand Disney+ to 59 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America by leveraging AWS's fault-tolerant, flexible and highly performant secured cloud video infrastructure.

Disney+ is expanding its use of AWS's industry-leading services to include more than 50 technologies, such as machine learning, database, storage, content delivery, serverless and analytics.

"AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+," said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president & CTO, direct-to-consumer of Walt Disney.

The company had in 2019 expected that Disney+ would have 60 million to 90 million subscribers around the world by the end of fiscal 2024. However, the 100 million mark has been breached at least nineteen months ahead of that.

Disney+ recorded 28.6 million paid subscribers globally in less than three months of its launch in the U.S. and 50 million global paid subscribers in just five months of its launch. The infrastructure was able to handle more than 10 million new Disney+ sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch.

Disney+ was launched in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, 2019. The service was also launched in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India and Latin America as well as eight Western European counties including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

Disney+ provides high quality content from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Star and National Geographic. Disney+ is currently available in 59 countries across North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America.

In February, Disney+ added more content with the addition of the Star brand, which launched on the platform across Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe. Disney+ with Star will continue its global rollout in new markets later this year with Latin America, Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.

