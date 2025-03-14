Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $589,233 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,592,296.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.45 $11.35 $11.35 $90.00 $499.1K 103 1.9K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.57 $90.00 $322.0K 103 440 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.68 $0.64 $0.67 $101.00 $134.0K 772 2.0K DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.6 $11.45 $11.55 $90.00 $116.5K 103 766 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.8 $6.65 $6.75 $100.00 $100.2K 2.0K 229

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,068,874, the price of DIS is up by 1.77%, reaching $98.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

