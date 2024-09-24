Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $435,284, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $421,675.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $115.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 3726.86 with a total volume of 2,805.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.6 $10.75 $11.45 $110.00 $148.7K 137 0 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.25 $13.2 $13.2 $105.00 $146.3K 6.2K 105 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.35 $13.2 $13.2 $105.00 $87.3K 6.2K 180 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.2 $13.15 $13.17 $105.00 $84.4K 6.2K 192 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.89 $1.88 $1.88 $100.00 $73.1K 9.7K 429

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney With a trading volume of 1,522,167, the price of DIS is down by -0.4%, reaching $92.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

