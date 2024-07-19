Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $110,725 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $351,360.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $125.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 1751.5, with a total volume reaching 620.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.54 $0.5 $0.5 $99.00 $117.5K 1.4K 48 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $15.75 $15.65 $15.75 $112.00 $63.0K 0 9 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $14.0 $14.0 $100.00 $57.4K 2.5K 1 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.15 $4.15 $4.15 $95.00 $47.7K 2.5K 511 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $1.59 $1.57 $1.57 $96.00 $47.1K 275 7

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walt Disney's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,262,820, the price of DIS is down by -0.38%, reaching $96.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.66666666666666.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145. In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from MoffettNathanson continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

