Markets
DIS

Walt Disney Trounces Q4 Estimates on Back of Disney+ Subscriber Growth; Dividend Suspended

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was a stock on the rise in post-market trading on Thursday, following the after-hours release of its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 results.

For the quarter, the entertainment giant suffered a 23% drop in revenue, to $14.7 billion. The bottom line plunged violently into the red, with a loss from continuing operations of $710 million against the year-ago profit of $777 million. When adjusted for certain items, the former shook out to a $0.20 per share deficit.

Sleeping Beauty's Castle in Disneyland.

Image source: Walt Disney.

Analysts were expecting far worse from Disney, however. On average, they forecast only $14.2 billion on the top line, and a much deeper per-share, adjusted net loss of $0.71.

What helped lift the company was the Disney+ video streaming service, which has grown its paid subscriber count to 73.7 million. This means the service -- launched only last year -- continues to grow robustly, as that number was over 60.5 million in early August.

As a result, Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment -- under which Disney+ falls -- enjoyed 41% growth in revenue, to $4.85 billion for the quarter. That was the best of the four segments. Media networks was the only other one reporting a gain (11%, to $7.21 billion).

Meanwhile parks, experiences, and products, and studio entertainment (i.e., films) -- both badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemic -- fell precipitously, by a respective 61% and 52%.

Disney's struggles prompted the company to suspend its semi-annual dividend. The company said this is being done "in light of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the Company's decision to prioritize investment in its direct-to-consumer initiatives."

But investors seem to be finding comfort in the better-than-expected results and the Disney+ figures. In after-market action on Thursday, the stock was up by over 3%.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2021 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular