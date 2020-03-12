Walt Disney Touches New Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) are down more than 7% Thursday morning. The stock touched a new low of $93.26 today morning. It is currently trading at $98.02.

U.S. stocks once again fell sharply today after President Donald Trump's address on coronavirus could not ease investor fears. Trading was halted temporarily this morning as S&P 500 dropped 7 percent.

Walt Disney shares have been falling from mid-February with more than 30% loss since then. The stock saw a high of $153.41 in the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.