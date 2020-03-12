Markets
DIS

Walt Disney Touches New Low

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) are down more than 7% Thursday morning. The stock touched a new low of $93.26 today morning. It is currently trading at $98.02.

U.S. stocks once again fell sharply today after President Donald Trump's address on coronavirus could not ease investor fears. Trading was halted temporarily this morning as S&P 500 dropped 7 percent.

Walt Disney shares have been falling from mid-February with more than 30% loss since then. The stock saw a high of $153.41 in the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular