Walt Disney to launch streaming service in India on April 3

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will launch its Disney+ service in India on April 3, the company said on Tuesday, amplifying rivalry with Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video in a country where demand for online streaming is surging.

Disney+ will be launched with local partner Hotstar, one of India's key streaming players that played host to HBO super hit show 'Game of Thrones'.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by Louise Heavens)

