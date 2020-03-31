Walt Disney to launch streaming service in India on April 3

US Markets

Walt Disney Co will launch its Disney+ service in India on April 3, the company said on Tuesday, amplifying rivalry with Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in a country where demand for online streaming is surging.

Disney+ will be launched with local partner Hotstar, one of India's key streaming players that played host to HBO super hit show 'Game of Thrones'.

