News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Walt Disney Studios postpones release of 'Snow White,' 'Elio'

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 27, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

By Dawn Chmielewski

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Studios Friday announced it has postponed the release of the live-action remake of the animated classic, "Snow White," and Pixar Animation's "Elio," citing the impact of the ongoing actors strike.

The studio moved the release of "Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, until March 21, 2025, from 2024. The science-fiction animated adventure "Elio," which originally was slated to reach theaters in March 2024, has been moved to June 13, 2025.

"Magazine Dreams," the drama starring Jonathan Majors, has been removed from the release calendar. He is facing assault and harassment charges.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.