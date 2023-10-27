Walt Disney Studios postpones release of 'Snow White,' 'Elio'

By Dawn Chmielewski

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Studios Friday announced it has postponed the release of the live-action remake of the animated classic, "Snow White," and Pixar Animation's "Elio," citing the impact of the ongoing actors strike.

The studio moved the release of "Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, until March 21, 2025, from 2024. The science-fiction animated adventure "Elio," which originally was slated to reach theaters in March 2024, has been moved to June 13, 2025.

"Magazine Dreams," the drama starring Jonathan Majors, has been removed from the release calendar. He is facing assault and harassment charges.

