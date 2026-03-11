Walt Disney Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) have been hovering near a historically modest valuation. As of this writing, the stock trades at about 15 times earnings.

For a sprawling entertainment empire with unmatched intellectual property, this price might seem like a bargain. But the hard part about investing is that a cheap stock is often cheap for a reason.

Still, shares are trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500. So, is Disney stock a buy?

A strong bull case

To be fair, there is a lot to like about Disney's underlying business right now.

The company's streaming segment, which was burning billions just a few years ago, is finally scaling into a profitable operation.

In Disney's fiscal first quarter of 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025), its direct-to-consumer streaming business posted operating income of $450 million -- up an impressive 72% year over year. And further bolstering the bull case is Disney's Experiences segment, which includes its theme parks. The segment generated record quarterly revenue of $10.0 billion in fiscal Q1, alongside $3.3 billion in operating income -- a 6% year-over-year increase.

And then there is Disney's ESPN.

The sports giant remains a uniquely powerful asset, and management recently took a major step to secure its durability.

Disney recently closed a landmark deal with the National Football League (NFL) in which ESPN acquired the NFL Network and certain distribution rights to NFL RedZone channel.

In exchange, the NFL took a 10% equity stake in ESPN -- an equity stake that aligns the two companies' long-term interests.

"Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets," explained Disney CEO Bob Iger when discussing the transaction when the deal was first announced last August, "and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney's streaming ecosystem."

By tightly aligning the league's financial interests with ESPN's success, Disney has significantly enhanced the durability of its sports segment.

A strong bear case

But underneath these bright spots, Disney faces structural challenges that help explain its stock's discounted valuation.

The biggest constraint is the intensely competitive landscape in both its studio and streaming businesses.

Disney isn't just competing with legacy media companies anymore. It is fighting deep-pocketed tech giants like Amazon, which fund their content budgets and streaming platforms with highly lucrative, cash-gushing core businesses. And even Alphabet's YouTube competes for entertainment attention.

These tech rivals have far superior balance sheets, allowing them to treat streaming as a loss leader or bundle feature rather than a stand-alone profit engine.

Then, of course, there's streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which boasts a much healthier balance sheet than Disney and global reach, with more than 325 million paying subscribers. In addition, Netflix's consolidated business is growing much faster; the company's revenue rose 17.6% year over year in Q4.

Disney, meanwhile, is operating with a heavily indebted balance sheet. The company is carrying roughly $41 billion in net debt.

This massive debt load requires significant interest payments, consuming capital that could otherwise be used for content investment or shareholder returns.

In its fiscal first quarter alone, Disney recorded an interest expense of $443 million.

And this comes at a time when the company is investing heavily to build out its streaming business, and its bottom line is struggling. Despite a 5% year-over-year increase in total first-quarter revenue to nearly $26 billion, Disney's total segment operating income decreased 9%.

This ultimately led to adjusted earnings per share declining 7% year over year to $1.63.

Wait for a better price

When evaluating a stock, it is crucial to separate the quality of the company's assets from the reality of the investment itself.

Disney boasts incredible brands, a world-class parks division, and a newly fortified sports business, making it worth a spot on any investor's watch list.

But the stock's valuation of 15 times earnings doesn't leave much margin of safety for a business facing intense competition and carrying over $40 billion in net debt.

For a company operating with these constraints, I'd like to see a valuation closer to 13 times earnings before considering buying the stock.

At that price, the risks would be more appropriately baked into the stock.

For now, I'd stay on the sidelines.

