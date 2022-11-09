Walt Disney Slips 10% As Q4 Profit Misses The Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) are down more than 10% Wednesday morning after the company's earnings in the fourth quarter missed analysts' view.

Profit in the fourth quarter totaled $162 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.30 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.56 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.534 billion last year.

DIS, currently at $89.27, has traded in the range of $88.25-$176.87 in the last 52 weeks.

