Walt Disney restructures media and entertainment businesses
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it will manage its content under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports - while housing its distribution and commercialization activities into a global media and entertainment distribution unit.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
