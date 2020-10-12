US Markets
DIS

Walt Disney restructures media and entertainment businesses

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it will manage its content under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports - while housing its distribution and commercialization activities into a global media and entertainment distribution unit. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2H33E4

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it will manage its content under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports - while housing its distribution and commercialization activities into a global media and entertainment distribution unit.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular