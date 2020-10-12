US Markets
DIS

Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming media efforts that are rising in popularity with consumers.

Adds shares and details

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming media efforts that are rising in popularity with consumers.

Disney said it would manage media and entertainment programming under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports -- and concentrate distribution and commercialization under a global unit.

The move came days after activist investor Daniel Loeb urged Disney to forgo a dividend payment and double its programming investment in streaming.

Disney shares rose nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading to $130.76.

Kareem Daniel, formerly president of consumer products, games and publishing, will oversee Disney's new media and entertainment distribution group, the company said.

(Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((aurora.ellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular