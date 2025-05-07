Walt Disney Reports Net Income In Q2; Revenues Up 7%

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) reported second quarter net income attributable to company of $3.28 billion compared to a loss of $20 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $1.81 compared to a loss per share of $0.01, last year. The company recorded a charges in the prior-year quarter of $2.05 billion primarily for goodwill impairments related to Star India and entertainment linear networks. Adjusted EPS increased 20% to $1.45 from $1.21. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues increased 7% to $23.6 billion from $22.1 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $23.13 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted EPS of $5.75, an increase of 16% over fiscal 2024. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $5.44.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

