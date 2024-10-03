Walt Disney Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $502,724, and 15 are calls, amounting to $855,609.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.25 $90.00 $147.9K 334 226 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.55 $9.4 $9.5 $95.00 $134.9K 1.2K 315 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $105.00 $120.2K 551 369 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.15 $2.15 $140.00 $99.1K 3.7K 39 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.34 $1.29 $1.32 $85.00 $99.0K 8.1K 763

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walt Disney Currently trading with a volume of 2,770,648, the DIS's price is down by -0.14%, now at $94.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.