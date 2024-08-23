Walt Disney Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $561,687, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $350,213.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $85.00 $148.1K 69 237 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.9 $16.8 $16.9 $105.00 $143.6K 2.9K 86 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.25 $15.0 $15.06 $100.00 $75.3K 7.1K 50 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $95.00 $62.5K 2.6K 61 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $6.0 $6.0 $95.00 $60.0K 2.6K 566

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walt Disney Currently trading with a volume of 3,807,154, the DIS's price is down by -0.12%, now at $89.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

