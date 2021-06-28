Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Needs to Boost Returns on Capital Employed

By Goran Damchevski

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News.

The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), is one of the biggest entertainment conglomerates.

It has a massive number of subsidiaries which operate in two broad segments. The first one is Disney media and entertainment, which accounts for the majority of revenues after the pandemic. The other is Disney parks, experiences and products. Which used to make up about a third of revenues before the pandemic and has the potential to rebound after countries fully open.

Recently, investors have been focused on the potential for revenues from the streaming segment by Disney+, and have been analyzing the potential revenue growth and sustainability of this venture.

We decided to look internally and assess how well the company is at utilizing capital for profit.

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify strong internal performance. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things:

A growing return on capital employed (ROCE)

An expansion in the company's amount of capital employed

If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities.

In light of that, when we looked at Disney and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Walt Disney is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.007 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$200b - US$27b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021) .

Therefore, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Walt Disney

NYSE:DIS Return on Capital Employed, June 2021

In the above chart, we have measured Walt Disney's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Walt Disney's historical ROCE movements, the trend indicates a slowdown.

Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.7% from 20% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious.

This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

This can easily happen with large companies such as Disney, because management may subsidize loosing projects with the revenues of profit making ones. Conversely, the pandemic impacted sales, especially for the theme parks and with new projects underway, investors will need to wait awhile before we can see the long term profitability.

Our Take On Walt Disney's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Walt Disney's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital.

Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 91% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic and may attribute the optimism to the potential for new Disney+ subscriptions.

The silver lining of having a low ROCE is that there is potential for improvement within, and contrarians tend to like companies with both the potential to grow and the potential to improve internally.

One can argue that a bad direction for the stock can be achieving a higher revenue growth rate from Disney+ subscriptions while projects fail to deliver a substantial ROCE. This has the potential to hurt the company in the long-run.

Walt Disney does come with some additional risks, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

While Walt Disney may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.