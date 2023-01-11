US Markets
Walt Disney names director Parker as chairman, Peltz seeks board seat

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 11, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Wednesday named independent director and Nike Inc NKE.N Executive Chairman Mark Parker as the entertainment giant's chairman.

Disney also said activist investor Nelson Peltz was seeking a seat on its board in opposition to the company's nominees.

Parker replaces Susan Arnold, who will not stand for reelection to the company's board.

