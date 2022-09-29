US Markets
DIS

Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company's streaming platforms, president of Disney+.

Adds background about Bowen

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company's streaming platforms, president of Disney+.

The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney's direct to consumer unit.

Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. In that time, Disney+ has expanded to 154 markets worldwide with 152.1 million total subscriptions.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular